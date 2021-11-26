Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $295,896.38 and approximately $70,332.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

