SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:S opened at $57.18 on Friday.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

