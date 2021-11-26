Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0073

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $26.11 million and $178,694.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

