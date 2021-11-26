Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

