Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Service Properties Trust worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

