Sether (SETH) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $637,192.41 and $2,043.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.