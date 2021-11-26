SF Capital (SFCP) Reaches Market Cap of $107,421.70

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 92.8% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $107,421.70 and $26.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

