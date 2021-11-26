Sharder Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $72,408.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

