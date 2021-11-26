Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.72

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 7855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.