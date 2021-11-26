SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 20.5% This Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $21.31 billion and $3.71 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021784 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

