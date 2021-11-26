Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $5.17 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $74,573.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00009479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.