SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,241.66

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $167,241.66 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,316.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.15 or 0.07478736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00362325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.01030909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00086428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00411732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00462810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005789 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

