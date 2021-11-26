ShipChain Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $906,492.79 and approximately $21.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

