Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.72

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 25428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.