Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 238.13 ($3.11) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market cap of £693.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($44,081.53). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

