Showcase (SHO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,852.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $303,148.42 and approximately $64,852.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.23 or 0.07494929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,074.39 or 0.99474938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.