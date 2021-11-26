ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,399.86

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 40.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $50,399.86 and $45.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

