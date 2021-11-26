Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.80

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 42374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.