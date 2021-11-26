Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.80

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 42374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

