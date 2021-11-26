SIBCoin Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $404,131.73 and approximately $787.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,469.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.47 or 0.07573914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00367177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01042691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00086781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00424322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00488969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005953 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,550,352 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

