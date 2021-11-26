Signata Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $492,373.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.