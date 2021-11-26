Signature Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $4,074.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.