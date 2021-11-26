Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

NYSE SPG traded down $8.21 on Friday, hitting $160.82. 54,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

