Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.16. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 362,264 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

