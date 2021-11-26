SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $187.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $187.96 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.