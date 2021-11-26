Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.76

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $23.84. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 20,100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

