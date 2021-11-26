Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.76

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $23.84. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 20,100 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
