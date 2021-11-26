SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of SiriusPoint worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

