Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.11.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

