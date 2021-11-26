Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$22.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Skeena Resources stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.36. 30,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,252. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$781.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

