Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Now Covered by Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$22.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Skeena Resources stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.36. 30,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,252. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$781.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

