Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.98. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.