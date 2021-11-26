SmartCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $729,041.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $729,041.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,226.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.75 or 0.07516192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00366758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.01 or 0.01041945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00086852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.00419310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00459913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005848 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

