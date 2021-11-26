SmartCash Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $729,041.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,226.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.75 or 0.07516192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00366758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.01 or 0.01041945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00086852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.00419310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00459913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005848 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

