SmartKey Achieves Market Cap of $44.00 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

