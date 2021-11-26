SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Hits $567,651.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.21 million and $567,651.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.