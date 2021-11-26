Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $387,907.83 and $16,997.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00102524 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

