Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,209.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 3183795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275.50 ($16.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.18. The company has a market cap of £10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

