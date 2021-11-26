Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 224.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

Snowflake stock opened at $355.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,223 shares of company stock worth $292,708,383. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

