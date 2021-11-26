SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $101,146.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.81 or 0.00012485 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,278 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.