SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of SOC Telemed worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 564,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 546.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.