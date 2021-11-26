Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $17.68. Sodexo shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 5,476 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

