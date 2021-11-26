SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 27,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 48,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

