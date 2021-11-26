SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.13 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and $2.10 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102967 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005697 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.