SOMESING (SSX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349.07 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $261.15 million and approximately $349.07 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

