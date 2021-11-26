Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 5.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. 5,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19. The firm has a market cap of C$23.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

