South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.59

South32 Limited (LON:S32) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.59 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 196.20 ($2.56). South32 shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 152,687 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.55.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.