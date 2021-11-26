Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Purchases A$45,255.00 in Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Carole Campbell purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,255.00 ($32,325.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.