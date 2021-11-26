S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $78,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $463.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

