Spaceswap One Day Volume Reaches $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07448019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.94 or 1.00001750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

