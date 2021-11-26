SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $338,472.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.10 million and $338,472.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.