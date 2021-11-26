SparksPay Trading 36.7% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $45,534.13 and $135.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,789,242 coins and its circulating supply is 10,569,958 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

