SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SpartanNash worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SPTN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $898.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

